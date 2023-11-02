US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas militants ought to “pause” fighting in order to allow time to free hostages held in the Gaza Strip, but stopped short of supporting a full ceasefire.

Biden made the comments while replying to a protester during a political fundraiser in Minneapolis. The president had travelled to Minnesota to garner support for his economic policies and raise money for his re-election.

Progressive groups, as well as Muslim and Arab Americans, have criticised Biden over his support for Israel’s campaign against Hamas that has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths in Gaza.

The protester interrupted Biden, saying “I need you to call for a ceasefire right now”.

Israeli armoured vehicles at a location given as Gaza. Photo: Israel Defence Forces via Reuters

The president said: “I think we need a pause,” adding: “A pause means give time to get the prisoners out”.