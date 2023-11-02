South China Morning Post
Israel-Gaza war
Israeli armoured personnel carriers and tanks move towards the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel. Photo: AP
Israel-Gaza war: Joe Biden urges ‘pause’ in fighting for hostage release

  • US President Joe Biden stops short of calling for a full ceasefire in Gaza
  • Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas following the October 7 massacre
Bloomberg
US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas militants ought to “pause” fighting in order to allow time to free hostages held in the Gaza Strip, but stopped short of supporting a full ceasefire.

Biden made the comments while replying to a protester during a political fundraiser in Minneapolis. The president had travelled to Minnesota to garner support for his economic policies and raise money for his re-election.

Progressive groups, as well as Muslim and Arab Americans, have criticised Biden over his support for Israel’s campaign against Hamas that has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths in Gaza.

The protester interrupted Biden, saying “I need you to call for a ceasefire right now”.

Israeli armoured vehicles at a location given as Gaza. Photo: Israel Defence Forces via Reuters

The president said: “I think we need a pause,” adding: “A pause means give time to get the prisoners out”.

Biden took credit for getting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow time to “get the prisoners out” before launching a ground invasion, and for persuading Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to let foreigners and wounded Palestinians leave Gaza through his country.

The White House has previously called for “humanitarian pauses” to allow aid to be delivered into Gaza or to carry out evacuations, but has so far refused to discuss a ceasefire, believing it would exclusively play into the hands of Hamas.

Egypt earlier Wednesday opened its Rafah crossing with Gaza, allowing an initial group of people - including some Americans - to flee the fighting.

The president faced demonstrations earlier Wednesday in Minnesota over his support for Israel’s military offensive in response to the October 7 Hamas massacre. The protester at the fundraiser identified themselves as a rabbi named Jessica Rosenberg.

“I understand the emotion,” Biden said. “This is incredibly complicated for the Israelis. It’s incredibly complicated for the Muslim world as well.”

At the Minneapolis fundraiser, Biden said he has supported a two-state solution that would result in the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

An Israeli Apache helicopter fires a missile towards the Gaza Strip. Photo: AP

But he also defended Israel’s right to go after Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist group by the US and the European Union, after militants killed roughly 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians, and took around 240 people hostage.

“The fact is the matter is that Hamas is a terrorist organisation. A flat-out terrorist organisation,” the president added.

At an event earlier Wednesday, Biden said he was encouraged that the pace of aid flowing into Gaza had increased. He also called on Israel to conduct military operations “in a manner that is consistent with international humanitarian law, that prioritises protection of citizens”.

The Gaza health ministry says at least 8,796 Palestinians in the narrow coastal enclave, including 3,648 children, have been killed by Israeli strikes since October 7. The Hamas-run government said at least 195 Palestinians died in Israel’s attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp on Wednesday.

Additional reporting by Reuters and Agence France-Presse

Post