Israel strikes ambulance in Gaza City, many reported killed

Israel struck an ambulance in Gaza City on Friday that it said was carrying militants, but which health authorities in the Hamas-controlled enclave said was evacuating wounded people from the besieged north to the south of the territory.

Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesman for the health ministry in Gaza, said the ambulance was part of a convoy that Israel targeted leaving al-Shifa Hospital, adding that “a big number” were killed and wounded but without giving figures.

Qidra said Israel had targeted the convoy of ambulances in more than one location, including at al-Shifa Hospital gate and at Ansar Square a (0.6 miles) away.

Israel’s military said it had identified and hit an ambulance “being used by a Hamas terrorist cell” in the battle zone.

Palestinians who were wounded after a convoy of ambulances was hit are assisted at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Friday. Photo: Reuters

It said a number of Hamas fighters had been killed in the strike and accused the group of transferring both militants and weapons in ambulances.