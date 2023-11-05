Gaza’s Hamas government suspended the evacuation of foreign passport holders to Egypt Saturday after Israel refused to allow some wounded Palestinians to be evacuated to Egyptian hospitals, a border official said.

“No foreign passport holder will be able to leave the Gaza Strip until wounded people who need to be evacuated from hospitals in north Gaza are transported through the Rafah crossing” to Egypt, the official said on condition of anonymity.

An Egyptian security source confirmed to Agence France-Presse that “no wounded person or holder of a foreign passport arrived at the Egyptian terminal” of Rafah on Saturday.

Egyptian Ambulance Organisation workers walk past parked ambulances near the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

He said the evacuation was suspended “after the bombing of ambulances transporting injured people who were on their way to the Egyptian terminal”.