Woman and 3 children killed by Israeli airstrike in south Lebanon, local officials say
- Lebanon’s state-run news agency said 2 civilian cars carrying members of the same family were hit by an Israeli airstrike on Sunday evening
- An Israeli army spokesman said one Israeli was also killed on Sunday in a strike launched by Lebanese militant group Hezbollah
Four civilians, three of them children, were killed by an Israeli airstrike in south Lebanon Sunday evening, a local civil defence official and Lebanese state-run media said.
Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that one Israeli was also killed on Sunday in a strike launched by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. He did not specify whether the person was a civilian or a soldier.
Israel-Lebanon border casualties as army and Iran-backed Hezbollah trade fire
Ali Safieddine, the head of the civil defence in the Tyre district in south Lebanon confirmed that a woman and three children were killed but did not have further details.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military or from Hezbollah on the incident.
Also on Sunday, Hezbollah said in a statement that it had targeted an Israeli military vehicle across the border from the Lebanese town of Blida with guided missiles on Sunday, killing and wounding members of the crew.
The death of the woman and three children raised the number of civilians killed on the Lebanese side in the border clashes to 14, while at least one Israeli civilian has been killed.
Hezbollah officials have warned that if Israel kills Lebanese civilians it will be considered a violation of the rules of engagement and it will retaliate by attacking civilian targets.