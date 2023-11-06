Iran accuses US of ‘encouraging’ Israel to kill Palestinians and commit ‘cruel acts’ in Gaza
- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says American aid is helping Israel to ‘commit cruel acts of neglect’ against Palestinians
- His comment comes as the US accuses Tehran of having a hand in recent attacks against US troops in Iraq and Syria by pro-Iranian militias
Gunmen from the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas stormed across Gaza’s border with Israel on October 7, killing about 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking over 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.
“The aid from the United States to the Zionist regime [Israel] is encouraging them to kill and commit cruel acts of neglect against the Palestinian people,” Raisi said at a joint news conference in Tehran with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.
Israeli troops surround Gaza City, cut off northern part of besieged territory
“We believe that the bombings must stop as soon as possible, that a ceasefire must be declared immediately and that aid be provided to the oppressed and proud people of Gaza,” Raisi said.
“These horrible crimes against humanity are a genocide, which is carried out by the Zionist regime [Israel] with the support of the United States and certain European countries.”
Since the start of the Hamas-Israel war, rocket and drone attacks have targeted military bases hosting US forces in Iraq.
“I made very clear that attacks or threats coming from militias that are aligned with Iran are totally unacceptable,” Blinken said on Sunday.
“We will take every necessary step to protect our people,” he added during a meeting with Sudani.
Figures released by the Pentagon on Friday showed that between October 17 and November 3, there were 17 attacks in Iraq and 12 in Syria.
Iraq is close to Iran, and neither Baghdad nor Tehran recognises the state of Israel.
On October 25, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the United States of being “the undeniable accomplices of the crimes” perpetrated in Gaza.
Iran financially and militarily backs Hamas but insists it had no involvement in the Palestinian Islamist group’s October 7 attacks on Israel, the worst in the country’s 75-year history.