Israel-Gaza war: Palestinian death toll rises to above 10,000 as UN leaders say ‘enough is enough’
- At least 75 Palestinians were killed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City and two neighbourhoods, according to a local TV report
- Israel’s overnight bombardment in Gaza is said to be one of its most intense since the start of the war a month ago
The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000 including 4,104 children since the start of Israeli strikes on October 7, the enclave’s health authorities said on Monday.
Israel has rebuffed mounting international pressure for a ceasefire, saying hostages taken by Hamas militants during their rampage in southern Israel on October 7 should be released first.
“An entire population is besieged and under attack, denied access to the essentials for survival, bombed in their homes, shelters, hospitals and places of worship. This is unacceptable,” the UN chiefs said in a joint statement.
“We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. It’s been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now.”
The 18 signatories include the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, the head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and UN aid chief Martin Griffiths.
The health ministry in Gaza said dozens of people were killed by the Israeli air strikes in Gaza City and further south in Gaza neighbourhoods such as Zawaida and Deir Al-Balah. Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV quoted medical sources as saying at least 75 Palestinians were killed and 106 hurt in the attacks.
Palestinian health officials said eight people were killed in an air strike overnight on Gaza City’s Rantissi cancer hospital. Israel’s military said it was looking into the report.
The Israeli army said its strikes hit “tunnels, terrorists, military compounds, observation posts, and anti-tank missile launch posts”. Ground troops killed several Hamas fighters while taking a militant compound containing observation posts, training areas and underground tunnels, it said.
These accounts could not be independently verified.
“We’ve engaged the Israelis on steps that they can take to minimize civilian casualties,” Blinken said before leaving Ankara. “We’re working, as I said, very aggressively on getting more humanitarian assistance into Gaza.”
“We are very focused on the hostages held by Hamas, including the Americans, and we are doing everything possible to bring them home,” he added.
Blinken made an unannounced visit to the West Bank on Sunday to meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who joined international calls for an immediate ceasefire. Blinken reiterated US concerns that a ceasefire could aid Hamas, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled one out for now.
US CIA Director William Burns was also set to visit Israel on Monday to discuss the war and intelligence with senior officials, The New York Times reported. Burns also will make stops in other Middle East countries to discuss the Gaza situation, it quoted an unnamed US official as saying.
The CIA did not respond to a request for comment.
Israel said 31 soldiers had been killed since it began expanded ground operations in Gaza on October 27, fighting thousands of Hamas fighters who believe they can hold off Israel’s advance in the warren of tunnels under the enclave.
Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli military spokesperson, showed reporters what he said was aerial footage of Hamas tunnels and rocket sites at two hospitals in northern Gaza, saying this showed Israel was not responsible for “what’s happening now in northern Gaza”.
A Hamas statement called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to form a committee to visit Gaza hospitals to verify Israel’s “false narrative” that Hamas uses hospitals as sites.
On average, a child is killed and two are injured every 10 minutes during the war, the UN relief agency for Palestinians said. The agency’s shelters in south Gaza are overcrowded and unable to take new arrivals, and many displaced people are sleeping in the streets, the UN humanitarian office said.
Telecoms provider Paltel said services were resuming gradually after they were disconnected from the Israeli side on Sunday.
People searched for victims or survivors at the Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza, where the health ministry said Israeli forces had killed at least 47 people in strikes early on Sunday.
“All night I and the other men were trying to pick the dead from the rubble. We got children, dismembered, torn-apart flesh,” said Saeed al-Nejma, 53.
Asked for comment, the Israeli military said it was gathering details.
In a separate attack, 21 Palestinians from one family were killed in strikes, the health ministry said. Israel’s military declined to comment.
“We demand that you stop them from committing these crimes immediately,” Abbas told Blinken, urging an “immediate ceasefire” from Israel.
Palestinians were facing a war of “genocide and destruction”, news agency WAFA quoted Abbas as saying.
The war has inflamed Israeli-Palestinian violence elsewhere.
In East Jerusalem, Israeli police said a 16-year-old Palestinian stabbed and wounded two officers before being shot dead. In the occupied West Bank, another territory where Palestinians seek statehood, doctors said a Palestinian was killed and three others wounded by Israeli army fire. A military spokesperson has no immediate comment on that incident.
Israel said it hit “terrorist targets of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon” in response to a missile attack against tanks that killed an Israeli citizen. Hezbollah said it responded by firing rockets at Kiryat Shmona town in northern Israel.
Additional reporting by Associated Press