Imprisoned Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi began a hunger strike on Monday in protest against what she said was the jail’s failure to give her access to medical care, the activist HRANA news agency reported.

The women’s rights advocate won the award on October 6 in a rebuke to Tehran’s theocratic leaders, who accused the Nobel committee of meddling and politicising the issue of human rights.

HRANA said authorities had not let the 51-year-old go to hospital for heart and lung treatment last week because she had refused to wear a mandatory headscarf for the visit. The news agency did not name its sources.