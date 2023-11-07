South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Israel-Gaza war
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Palestinian children inspect a destroyed home after an Israeli bombing. Photo: dpa
WorldMiddle East

Gaza is becoming a ‘graveyard for children’ UN chief warns, urging immediate ceasefire

  • ‘The nightmare in Gaza is more than a humanitarian crisis. It is a crisis of humanity,’ said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
  • According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, 10,222 people have died including more than 4,000 children. The UN said 88 aid workers have died
Israel-Gaza war
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Why you can trust SCMP

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, as he warned that the bombarded Gaza Strip was becoming a “graveyard for children.”

“The unfolding catastrophe makes the need for a humanitarian ceasefire more urgent with every passing hour,” he told reporters at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

“The parties to the conflict – and, indeed, the international community – face an immediate and fundamental responsibility: to stop this inhuman collective suffering and dramatically expand humanitarian aid to Gaza,” he said.

“The nightmare in Gaza is more than a humanitarian crisis. It is a crisis of humanity.”

Talaat Barhom, attends the funeral of his wife and four of his children killed in Israeli bombardment, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday. Photo: AFP

Hamas militants stormed into Israel on October 7, killing some 1,400 people, mostly civilians, including through targeting homes and revellers at a music festival.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, 10,222 people have died including more than 4,000 children in the Gaza Strip since Israel launched its strikes in retaliation.

Eighty-eight UN relief workers have been killed so far, UN agency chiefs said.

“For almost a month, the world has been watching the unfolding situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory in shock and horror at the spiralling numbers of lives lost and torn apart,” the heads of 18 UN organisations including Unicef and the World Health Organization said in a rare joint statement late Sunday.

“Scores of aid workers have been killed since October 7 including 88 UNRWA colleagues – the highest number of United Nations fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict,” they said, referring to the UN relief and works agency for Palestinian refugees.

Israel-Gaza war: Palestinian death toll above 10,000, UN says ‘enough is enough’

During the last heavy conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in 2014, 11 UNRWA staff were killed, according to the United Nations.

The UNRWA currently employs some 13,000 staff in the Gaza Strip, a territory that is home to 2.4 million people.

The agency chiefs expressed revulsion at the toll on both sides since the October 7 cross-border attack by Hamas Palestinian militants from Gaza into Israel, which left about 1,400 people dead, mainly civilians, Israeli authorities say.

Israel has retaliated with relentless air and artillery strikes that have killed at least 10,000 people, also mostly civilians, as of Monday, according to a new toll announced by the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.
Post