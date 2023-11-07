UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, as he warned that the bombarded Gaza Strip was becoming a “graveyard for children.”

“The unfolding catastrophe makes the need for a humanitarian ceasefire more urgent with every passing hour,” he told reporters at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

“The parties to the conflict – and, indeed, the international community – face an immediate and fundamental responsibility: to stop this inhuman collective suffering and dramatically expand humanitarian aid to Gaza,” he said.

“The nightmare in Gaza is more than a humanitarian crisis. It is a crisis of humanity.”

Talaat Barhom, attends the funeral of his wife and four of his children killed in Israeli bombardment, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday. Photo: AFP

Hamas militants stormed into Israel on October 7, killing some 1,400 people, mostly civilians, including through targeting homes and revellers at a music festival.