Red Cross says humanitarian convoy hit by gunfire in Gaza City

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said a humanitarian convoy came under fire in Gaza City on Tuesday but was able to deliver medical supplies to Al-Shifa hospital.

Two trucks were damaged and a driver was lightly wounded, the organisation said.

It said the convoy included five trucks and two ICRC vehicles and was carrying “life-saving medical supplies to health facilities including to Al-Quds hospital of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, when it was hit by fire”.

The group did not identify the source of the fire.

Egyptian Red Crescent Society employees and volunteers handle humanitarian aid bound for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip at a warehouse in Arish, Egypt in October. Photo: EPA-EFE

After the incident, the convoy altered its route and reached Al-Shifa hospital where it delivered the medical supplies, ICRC said.