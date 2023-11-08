South China Morning Post
Israel-Gaza war
The flag of the International Committee of the Red Cross flies on its building in Geneva. Photo: dpa
Red Cross says humanitarian convoy hit by gunfire in Gaza City

  • Two trucks were damaged and a driver was lightly wounded, the organisation says, but the vehicles were able to deliver medical supplies to Al-Shifa hospital
  • The Red Cross did not identify the source of the fire, but said the convoy had to alter its route
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said a humanitarian convoy came under fire in Gaza City on Tuesday but was able to deliver medical supplies to Al-Shifa hospital.

Two trucks were damaged and a driver was lightly wounded, the organisation said.

It said the convoy included five trucks and two ICRC vehicles and was carrying “life-saving medical supplies to health facilities including to Al-Quds hospital of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, when it was hit by fire”.

The group did not identify the source of the fire.

Egyptian Red Crescent Society employees and volunteers handle humanitarian aid bound for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip at a warehouse in Arish, Egypt in October. Photo: EPA-EFE

After the incident, the convoy altered its route and reached Al-Shifa hospital where it delivered the medical supplies, ICRC said.

The ICRC convoy then accompanied six ambulances with critically wounded patients to the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt, the group said.

“These are not the conditions under which humanitarian personnel can work,” said William Schomburg, head of the ICRC sub-delegation in Gaza.

“Ensuring that vital aid can reach medical facilities is a legal obligation under international humanitarian law.”

ICRC, a neutral organisation based in Geneva, has escorted patients and transported freed hostages out of Gaza.

