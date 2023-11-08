“We stress the need for urgent action to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza … We support humanitarian pauses and corridors to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement, and the release of hostages,” a joint statement said.

It added: “We call on Iran to refrain from providing support for Hamas and taking further actions that destabilise the Middle East, including support for Lebanese Hezbollah and other non-state actors, and to use its influence with those groups to de-escalate regional tensions.”

It was only the second joint statement from the G7 since gunmen from the Palestinian militant group Hamas sparked the conflict in southern Israel, killing 1,400 people and taking some 240 hostages.

The Hamas-run health ministry said the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,300 people.

“I believe it’s important that the G7 was able to put out its first unified message as a statement … regarding a humanitarian pause and a future peace process, both in terms of the responsibility the G7 has towards the international community and for Japan as this year’s chair of the G7,” Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told reporters.

The statement did not specify what that peace process was beyond stressing that a two-state solution “remains the only path to a just, lasting, and secure peace”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday there would be no fuel delivered to Gaza and no ceasefire unless the hostages seized by Hamas were freed.

He also said Israel would assume “overall security” in Gaza after the war ended while allowing for possible “tactical pauses” before then to free captives and deliver aid to the besieged territory.

However, Washington said on Tuesday it opposed a new long-term occupation of Gaza by Israel.

The Group of 7 (G7) is a group consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan , the United Kingdom and the US.

On the Ukraine war, the G7 statement said: “Our steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine’s fight for its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity will never waver.”

“We further call on China not to assist Russia in its war against Ukraine, to press Russia to stop its military aggression, and to support a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” it said.

The ministers also said they “welcome China’s participation in the Ukraine-led peace process”.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joined the G7 meeting by video conference.

Earlier, Kamikawa said that “even as tensions increase in the Middle East, it is important for the G7 to be united in sending a clear message to the international community that our steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine will never waver”.

With the war there approaching its third year and Ukraine’s counteroffensive struggling to gain ground, President Volodymyr Zelensky has regularly met Western leaders to try to stave off fatigue over the conflict.

A serviceman pays tribute to his comrades next to the Ukrainian flags symbolising the fallen soldiers in Kyiv, on October 30, 2023, amid the Ukraine-Russia war. Photo: TNS

Ukraine is bracing for a second full winter of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Similar strikes by Moscow’s forces last year left thousands without heating or electricity in freezing temperatures.

“It is clear, particularly at this moment, that around the world some [parties] are watching very closely how we will continue to support Ukraine,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said earlier.

Additional reporting by Reuters