“So far they are fine,” Daboub said. “Many of their relatives have died, however, as a result of the bombing.”

Daboub, who is from Tunisia, acknowledged it will be difficult for players to focus on football while many have families in danger.

“With the death and destruction in Gaza, the players are in a difficult psychological state,” Daboub said.

But for Susan Shalabi, the vice-president of the Palestine Football Association, there’s no question that the players and the people want the games to go ahead.

“This is a people that wants to be heard and seen by the rest of the world, wants to live normally like everyone else, so people care about their national team,” Shalabi said. “It represents the yearning to be recognised as a free and sovereign nation.”

The Palestine Football Association became a full member of Fifa , football’s international governing body, in 1998 and has had some success at the regional level.

Appearing at the World Cup in 2026 would be a dream for a team that has never come close to reaching the finals via the Asian Football Confederation’s qualifying route.

There is a little more hope this time as Asia’s automatic qualification allocation has increased from four places in 2022 to eight in 2026, when the tournament will be co-hosted by the United States Mexico and Canada

The Palestinian team, which reached a highest Fifa ranking of 73 in 2018, appeared at the Asian Cup in 2015 and 2019 and has qualified for the 2023 continental tournament coming up in Qatar

Palestinians families fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza towards the southern areas on Friday. A number of the Palestinian national footballers have lost relatives in the Israel-Gaza war. Photo: AFP

“There is no match that you can win in advance,” Daboub said. “But we have a good chance of reaching the next round of the World Cup qualifiers.”

To be among the 18 teams that advances into that next stage of Asian qualifying, the Palestinians need to finish in the top two of a group containing Australia – expected to take first spot – Lebanon and Bangladesh . They’re currently ranked No. 96, eight places higher than Lebanon and 87 above Bangladesh.

Palestine had initially been drawn to host Australia to start this round of qualifying, but the game has been shifted to a neutral venue in Kuwait

Preparations have already been interrupted as players were unable to leave to participate in a tournament in Malaysia last month. Now the team is based in Jordan to be sure of being able to travel for games.

Australia’s midfielder Tomas Rogic (right) and Palestine’s midfielder Tamer Seyam at an AFC Asian Cup football match between Australia and Palestine in Dubai in 2019. Photo: AP

A win against Lebanon in the United Arab Emirates next week – the game has also been moved from Beirut because of security concerns – would be a huge step toward the next stage.

“We will do our best,” Daboub said. “Football is the most popular game in the world. It brings people together. We aspire to achieve good results and qualify to show the Palestinian identity and that this is a people who deserve life and love peace.”

Meanwhile, Israel ’s national football team arrived in Kosovo on Friday amid tight security measures at the airport ahead of a postponed European Championship qualifier.

The team’s two buses were accompanied by several police vehicles and armed officers as it left the airport.

There was also tight security at the hotel where the team was staying ahead of Sunday’s game. Police officers created a security perimeter at the hotel that the public and journalists were not allowed to cross.

The Israeli football federation posted video on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing players getting off the team bus on its way to the airport in Israel to take cover by the roadside, apparently amid nearby rocket fire.

“Nothing will stop us on our way to Euro 2024,” the federation wrote.

It is the first match Israel plays since the October 7 attack by Hamas and the ongoing war in Gaza. It had originally been scheduled for October 15.

Israel is third in Group I of Euro 2024 qualifying, behind Romania and Switzerland but with two games in hand. It has never qualified for a European Championship since joining UEFA in 1994, and will now have to play four games in 10 days as it seeks to do so.