Gaza hospital director says 179 buried in ‘mass grave’ in compound
- ‘There are bodies littered in the hospital complex and there is no longer electricity at the morgues,’ said Mohammad Abu Salmiyah
- Seven babies and 29 intensive care patients were among those buried, after fuel supplies ran out at Al-Shifa hospital
The director of Gaza’s biggest hospital said Tuesday that 179 people, including babies and patients who died in the intensive care unit, had been buried in a “mass grave” at the complex.
“We were forced to bury them in a mass grave,” said Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiyah, adding that seven babies and 29 intensive care patients were among those buried after hospital fuel supplies ran out.
“There are bodies littered in the hospital complex and there is no longer electricity at the morgues,” he said, as no fuel has entered the Gaza Strip since the Israel-Gaza war began on October 7.
On Tuesday, a man and a woman died in the intensive care unit, bringing the number of people who had died there to 29, Salmiyah said.
A journalist inside the hospital who is collaborating with AFP said the stench of decomposing bodies was everywhere in the facility.
But he said nighttime fighting and air strikes from Monday into Tuesday had been less intense than previous nights.
Israeli tanks have massed at the gates of Al-Shifa hospital, which Israel says conceals an underground command “node” used by Hamas, a charge the Palestinian militant group denies.
The United Nations believes that thousands, and perhaps more than 10,000 people – patients, staff and displaced civilians – may be inside and unable to escape because of fierce fighting nearby.
Israeli planes attacked 200 targets in Gaza on Monday, the military reported on Tuesday.
These included members of terrorist organisations, weapons depots, rocket-launching pads and command centres.
During ground operations, soldiers also uncovered a tunnel shaft in a mosque. The military’s claims could not initially be independently verified.
Tel Aviv has attacked thousands of targets in the sealed-off and densely populated enclave since Hamas militants launched their deadly assault on Israel on October 7.
Meanwhile, Palestinian extremists in Gaza fired rockets at southern Israel again on Tuesday. There were initially no reports of casualties.
Brazil accuses Israel of ‘killing innocent people without any criteria’
Since the beginning of ground operations in Gaza, the number of rockets fired from there towards Israel has decreased significantly, according to Israel.
At least seven Palestinians were killed in clashes after Israeli troops backed by the air force raided a town in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, doctors and local media said.
The Israeli army and police said their forces, sent into Tulkarm to detain suspected militants, came under fire and killed several Palestinian gunmen.
Israel has been striking armed groups in the West Bank – another area where Palestinians seek statehood – with increasing intensity.
Anger over the fighting in Gaza has risen in the West Bank and many parts of the Arab world, and calls for a ceasefire are growing.
Additional reporting by Reuters and dpa