Gaza hospital director says 179 buried in ‘mass grave’ in compound

The director of Gaza’s biggest hospital said Tuesday that 179 people, including babies and patients who died in the intensive care unit, had been buried in a “mass grave” at the complex.

“We were forced to bury them in a mass grave,” said Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiyah, adding that seven babies and 29 intensive care patients were among those buried after hospital fuel supplies ran out.

“There are bodies littered in the hospital complex and there is no longer electricity at the morgues,” he said, as no fuel has entered the Gaza Strip since the Israel-Gaza war began on October 7.

On Tuesday, a man and a woman died in the intensive care unit, bringing the number of people who had died there to 29, Salmiyah said.