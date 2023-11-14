Relatives of hostages held in Gaza since Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel set out Tuesday on a five-day protest march to Jerusalem to demand action to bring their loved ones home.

Hundreds of demonstrators were to make the 63km (40-mile) march from Tel Aviv to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office to demand “the immediate release of all the hostages”, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

Formed in the wake of the October 7 attacks on Israel, in which Hamas militants killed around 1,200 people and kidnapped about 240 more, according to Israeli authorities, the group works to keep the spotlight on the captives’ fate.

Yuval Haran, whose father, Avshalom, was killed and whose mother, Shoshan, was taken hostage along with six other family members, was behind the march initiative, organisers said.

People hold signs Sunday in Washington as they gather to remember hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Palestinian militant group Hamas. Photo: AFP

Portraits of the hostages adorned black T-shirts and posters as more than 100 relatives and their supporters set out from the square outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, the epicentre of the hostage protests.