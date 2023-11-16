Israeli hostage gave birth in Hamas captivity, PM Netanyahu’s office says

A woman abducted into Gaza by Hamas militants on October 7 has given birth in captivity, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a letter released by his office Wednesday.

“One of the kidnapped women was pregnant. She gave birth to her baby in Hamas captivity,” Sara Netanyahu said in a letter addressed to US first lady Jill Biden.

“You can only imagine, as I do, what must be going through that young mother’s mind as she is being held with her newborn by these murderers,” Sarah Netanyahu wrote.

“We must call for the immediate release of them and all those being held … The nightmare that began over a month ago must end.”

04:13 Families plead with Israeli president for safe and immediate return of hostages held by Hamas Families plead with Israeli president for safe and immediate return of hostages held by Hamas

Israeli officials say about 240 people were taken to Gaza after Hamas militants stormed southern Israel in the deadliest attack in the country’s history, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians.