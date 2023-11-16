Israeli military shows video of weapons found in Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital

Israeli troops found Hamas weapons and combat gear in al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip during a search on Wednesday, chief Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

The army simultaneously released a video that it said showed some of the material recovered from an undisclosed building within the large hospital complex, including automatic weapons, grenades, ammunition and flak jackets.

Hamas, which is battling Israeli forces within the Gaza, dismissed the announcement as “lies and cheap propaganda”.

Israel invaded the Palestinian enclave last month and has vowed to destroy Hamas after the Islamist group launched a surprise cross-border assault on southern Israel on October 7.

Israeli soldiers inside the al-Shifa hospital complex. Photo: Israel Defence Forces via Reuters

The military has focused its operations on hospitals across northern Gaza after long accusing Hamas of setting up major command and control centres beneath medical facilities in an effort to avoid air strikes.