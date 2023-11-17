Top UN court orders Syria to stop torture programme that killed thousands

The UN’s top court on Thursday ruled that Syria must stop its torture programme that investigators say killed tens of thousands, in the first international case over the brutal civil war that began in 2011.

The International Court of Justice said Syria must “take all measures within its power to prevent acts of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment”.

The court also ruled that Syria must “prevent the destruction and ensure the preservation of any evidence” relating to torture.

Canada and the Netherlands had called on the ICJ to “urgently” order a halt to torture in Syrian jails, arguing that “every day counts” for those still in detention.

Empty seats for the Syrian government legal delegation, which did not attend, are seen at preliminary hearings in The Hague in October. Photo: AP,

The ruling comes after France issued an international arrest warrant for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, accused of complicity in crimes against humanity over chemical attacks in 2013.