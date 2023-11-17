Israel army says body of hostage found near Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital

Israeli soldiers near Gaza’s largest hospital have found the body of a hostage seized by Hamas militants in their attacks on southern Israel on October 7, the army said on Thursday.

Israeli special forces earlier raided Gaza City’s al-Shifa hospital, an army official said, adding footage relating to hostages had been found on computers at the facility.

Hamas says the operation has severely damaged the hospital, a focal point of Israel’s war on Hamas.

The body of Yehudit Weiss, an Israeli woman who was abducted from her Gaza border community on October 7, “was extracted by IDF [army] troops from a structure adjacent to al-Shifa hospital”, an army statement said.

An Israeli officer on Wednesday shows a rifle that he says was discovered in a bag stored in a cabinet containing medical supplies at the al-Shifa hospital complex. Photo: Israel Defence Forces via Reuters

Israeli officials say around 240 people were taken hostage during the Hamas attacks which killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians.