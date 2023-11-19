US President Joe Biden said on Saturday the Palestinian Authority should ultimately govern the Gaza Strip and the West Bank following the Israel-Gaza war.

“As we strive for peace, Gaza and the West Bank should be reunited under a single governance structure, ultimately under a revitalised Palestinian Authority, as we all work toward a two-state solution,” Biden said in an opinion article in The Washington Post.

“There must be no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, no reoccupation, no siege or blockade, and no reduction in territory,” Biden said.

Palestinians chant slogans during a protest in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Saturday. Photo: AFP

He used the op-ed to try to answer the question of what the United States wants for Gaza once the conflict is over.