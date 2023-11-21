South African President Cyril Ramaphosa accused Israel of war crimes and “genocide” in Gaza, as he chaired an extraordinary summit of the Brics group of nations on Tuesday.

Pretoria is hosting a virtual meeting of Brics – a group of major emerging economies that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – aimed at drawing up a common response to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

“The collective punishment of Palestinian civilians through the unlawful use of force by Israel is a war crime. The deliberate denial of medicine, fuel, food and water to the residents of Gaza is tantamount to genocide,” Ramaphosa said.

Fighting has raged in Gaza after Hamas gunmen killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, during cross-border raids on October 7 – the deadliest attack in Israel’s history.