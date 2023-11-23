Melissa Barrera and Susan Sarandon dropped by Hollywood firms after comments on Israel-Gaza war
- Scream star Barrera is out of the franchise, production company Spyglass says, after saying Gaza is ‘being treated like a concentration camp’
- Oscar winner Sarandon’s talent agency is no longer representing her after remarks she made at a pro-Palestine rally in New York
Scream star Melissa Barrera and Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon were each dropped by Hollywood companies after making comments on the Israel-Gaza war that some deemed antisemitic.
Spyglass Media Group, the production company behind the coming Scream VII, acknowledged Barrera’s exit from the horror franchise.
The Mexican-born actress, who starred in In the Heights and the two recent Scream instalments, had posted statements on her Instagram stories calling the war “genocide and ethnic cleansing”. “Gaza,” she wrote, “is currently being treated like a concentration camp.”
“Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech,” Spyglass said in a statement.
Representatives for Barrera did not return messages on Wednesday.
Jenna Ortega, who played Barrera’s sister in the two previous Scream films, is reportedly not returning, Deadline reported on Wednesday. Ortega earlier exited the franchise due to her Wednesday schedule, the trade reported. A spokesperson for Ortega did not immediately respond to queries.
A spokesman for the United Talent Agency said Sarandon, the five-time Oscar nominee, is no longer represented by the agency. Sarandon’s exit from UTA followed comments she has made about Israel, most recently in an appearance November 17 at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York.
“There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence,” Sarandon said, according the New York Post.
The newspaper reported that Sarandon joined the crowd in chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” – a slogan seen by some as antisemitic because it suggests the eradication of Israel.
Sarandon could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. At the rally, Sarandon also was quoted as saying: “There’s a terrible thing that’s happened where antisemitism has been confused with speaking up against Israel. I am against antisemitism. I am against Islamophobia.”
The Israel-Gaza war has caused rifts throughout Hollywood. Earlier, when many groups were issuing statements condemning Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, the Writers Guild of America ultimately did not, after failing to come to agreement.
Maha Dakhil, a prominent agent with Creative Arts Agency, last month resigned her board seat after sharing a social media post accusing Israel of genocide. Dakhil apologised.
Israel and Hamas on Wednesday agreed to a four-day ceasefire in the war in Gaza.