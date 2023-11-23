Scream star Melissa Barrera and Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon were each dropped by Hollywood companies after making comments on the Israel-Gaza war that some deemed antisemitic.

Spyglass Media Group, the production company behind the coming Scream VII, acknowledged Barrera’s exit from the horror franchise.

The Mexican-born actress, who starred in In the Heights and the two recent Scream instalments, had posted statements on her Instagram stories calling the war “genocide and ethnic cleansing”. “Gaza,” she wrote, “is currently being treated like a concentration camp.”

“Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech,” Spyglass said in a statement.

(From left) Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding appear in a scene from Scream VI. Photo: Paramount Pictures via TNS

Representatives for Barrera did not return messages on Wednesday.