The Israeli prime minister’s office said on Thursday authorities were in contact with the families of all the hostages being held in Gaza after receiving “a first list of names”.

“Obviously, every day will include a number of civilians as agreed to total 50 within the four days,” the spokesperson added.

Thirteen people would be freed initially, all women and children from the same families, Ansari said.

“The pause will begin at 7am (0500 GMT) on Friday … and the first batch of civilian hostages will be handed over at around 4pm (1400 GMT) on the same day,” Majed Al-Ansari said on Thursday.

A Gaza truce and hostage release will start on Friday morning, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman said.

It did not immediately specify who was on the list, which was announced shortly after Qatar and Hamas said a ceasefire would go into effect at 7am on Friday.

Instead of a pause, fighting raged on Thursday. Explosions were heard on an AFPTV livecam and heavy grey clouds hovering over the territory’s north, much of which has been reduced to rubble.

“We’ve already been on an emotional roller coaster for 47 days. Today is no different,” said Eyal Kalderon, a cousin of Ofer Kalderon, who is among those held captive in Gaza.

Israel and Hamas, which have been at war since October 7, had announced a deal on Wednesday allowing at least 50 hostages and scores of Palestinian prisoners to be freed, during a four-day truce.

The deal, facilitated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, is to take effect in stages that can be extended and broadened. It is also intended to provide aid to Gaza’s 2.4 million residents.

The agreement follows weeks of war in the Gaza Strip after Hamas militants broke through the militarised Gaza border on October 7 in an unprecedented attack. Israeli officials say about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and around 240 taken hostage.

Relentless Israeli bombardments and a ground invasion since then have killed more than 14,000 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi had earlier indicated the phased release of at least 50 hostages in return for 150 Palestinian prisoners would still go ahead, but not before Friday.

Palestinian children wait in line with containers to collect water in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 23. Photo: Reuters

On both sides it would free mostly women and people aged 18 and under. The Palestinians are to be freed from three Israeli jails.

Three Americans, including Abigail Mor Idan, 3, are among those earmarked to be freed.

Governments around the world have welcomed the deal, with some expressing hope it will lead to a lasting end to the war.

“This cannot be just a pause before the massacre starts all over again,” Riyad Mansour, Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, told the Security Council.

Israeli officials, however, say the truce will be only temporary.

“We are not ending the war. We will continue until we are victorious,” Israel’s chief of staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, told troops he visited in Gaza, according to the army.