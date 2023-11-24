Israel and Hamas started a four-day truce on Friday with the militants to release a first group of 13 Israeli women and child hostages later in the day, the first break in a war that has devastated the besieged Gaza enclave.

The truce began at 7am local time (1pm Hong Kong time) and involves a comprehensive ceasefire in north and south Gaza, followed by the release of some of the more than 240 hostages taken by Hamas during the Iran-backed Islamists’ October 7 attack inside Israel that left 1,200 people dead.

But fighting raged on in the hours leading up to the truce. Both sides also signalled the pause would be temporary before fighting resumes.

Additional aid would start flowing into Gaza and the first hostages including elderly women would be freed at 4pm local time (10pm Hong Kong time), with the total number rising to 50 over the four days, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said in Doha.

At least 35 of those taken hostage were children, with 18 of them aged 10 or under at the time of the Hamas attack.