US President Joe Biden praised American diplomacy behind Friday’s release of 24 hostages held by Hamas fighters, saying it was the start of what he expected would be further hostage releases by the Palestinian militant group in the coming days.

“Beginning this morning, under a deal reached by extensive US diplomacy, including numerous calls I’ve made from the Oval Office to leaders across the region, fighting in Gaza will halt for four days,” Biden told a news conference.

Biden declined to speculate about how long the Israel-Gaza war would last, but said he thought the chances of an extension of the ongoing truce were “real”.

He also expressed hope that American nationals held by Hamas would be freed.