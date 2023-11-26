The armed wing of Hamas said on Saturday it was delaying the handover of a second group of hostages due to be released under a truce deal until Israel “adheres to the terms of the agreement”.

The entry of humanitarian aid to the north of the Gaza Strip and the selection criteria for the liberation of prisoners were the issues in question, the al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

An Israeli official confirmed to Agence France-Presse that the hostages had not yet been handed over to the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier an Israeli military spokesperson had told France’s BFM television station that, barring last minute changes, 13 Israeli hostages were expected to be freed. He said 39 Palestinian prisoners would be released in return.

Under the truce deal between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatar, a total of 50 hostages are to be exchanged for 150 Palestinian prisoners, some of them convicted on weapon charges and violent offences, over four days.