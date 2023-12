United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose country is hosting the Cop28 climate summit, announced on Friday the establishment of a US$30 billion climate fund for global climate solutions that aims to attract US$250 billion of investment by the end of the decade.

Dubbed Alterra, the fund will allocate US$25 billion towards climate strategies and US$5 billion specifically to incentivise investment flows into the Global South.

In collaboration with global asset managers BlackRock, Brookfield and TPG, Alterra has committed US$6.5 billion to climate-dedicated funds for global investments, including the Global South, the statement from the Cop28 presidency said.

The vehicle “aims to steer private markets towards climate investments and focus on transforming emerging markets and developing economies, where traditional investment has been lacking due to the higher perceived risks across those geographies”, it added.