The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court vowed Sunday to step up efforts to investigate alleged war crimes, as he wrapped up a visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

Karim Khan stressed his visit was “not investigative in nature” but said he was able to speak to victims on both sides of the conflict.

More than 15,200 people have been killed in the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza, according to Islamist group Hamas, in more than eight weeks of combat and heavy bombardment.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, centre right, with chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan, centre left, in Ramallah, West Bank on PPO / AFP

“My office will further intensify its efforts to advance its investigations in relation to this situation,” Khan said.