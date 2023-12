WHO says it was forced to move medical supplies from southern Gaza warehouse

Israel’s COGAT, a branch of the country’s defence ministry, in a statement denied that it had asked the WHO to evacuate warehouses and said it made that clear to United Nations representatives. It did not elaborate.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a post on social media platform X, called on Israel to withdraw the order “and take every possible measure to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and humanitarian facilities.”

The World Health Organization ( WHO ) said on Monday it had been forced to move supplies from a WHO medical warehouse in southern Gaza within a 24-hour period after a warning from the Israeli military that ground operations there would make it inaccessible.

Shannon Barkley of the WHO’s team in occupied Palestinian territory told a media briefing that WHO staff in Gaza were able “to complete a proportion of the evacuation of the warehouse to a new facility.”

Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said at the briefing that intensifying military ground operations by Israel in southern Gaza, particularly in Khan Younis, were likely to cut thousands of people off from access to healthcare.

WHO officials said that with many residents of Gaza unable to access clean water and sanitation they are concerned about a major disease outbreak.

WHO has noticed an increase in infectious diseases, including acute respiratory infections, scabies, jaundice, diarrhoea and bloody diarrhoea, Al-Mandhari said.

Dr Richard Brennan of the WHO’s Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean said health officials were also concerned about hepatitis E, which can be spread from person to person through contaminated water and was a particular risk for pregnant women.

The health sector in Gaza has undergone “a massive degradation,” Brennan said, with 18 hospitals currently functioning, down from 36 before the war. Those that are open are operating well below their capacity.

“So our ability to respond to the needs are plummeting, just as those needs are soaring,” he said.

Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross. Photo: Niels Ackermann / www.lundi13.ch / dpa

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) arrived in war-torn Gaza on Monday, describing the human suffering as “immense” and calling for a “political solution” to end the fighting in the Palestinian territory.

Mirjana Spoljaric said the organisation would “do its utmost to help alleviate and reduce the suffering but we can’t do this alone.”

“There’s not only a humanitarian solution to this, there must be a political one,” she said in a video message from Gaza.

The ICRC said Spoljaric’s travel to the region would be in several stages with “a visit to Israel expected over the coming weeks”.

Spoljaric, whose organisation has faced criticism from both sides in the conflict for not providing adequate help to Israeli hostages held by Hamas and to Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, insisted that “all those deprived of liberty must be treated humanely”.

“The hostages must be released, and the ICRC must be allowed to safely visit them,” she said.

Her visit comes after full-scale fighting resumed on Friday following the collapse of a week-long truce brokered by Qatar, the United States and Egypt, during which Israel and Hamas exchanged scores of hostages and prisoners.

Israel has vowed to crush Hamas in retaliation for the Islamist militant group’s October 7 attacks that Israeli authorities say killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and saw 240 taken hostage.

Israel’s military said on Sunday it had carried out around 10,000 air strikes since the war started.

Israeli soldiers operate in Gaza, in this screen grab taken from video released on Monday. Photo: Israel Defence Forces / Handout via Reuters

The Hamas-run health ministry says more than 15,500 people have been killed in Gaza, about 70 per cent of them women and children – a death toll that has sparked global alarm and mass demonstrations.

“I’m calling on parties and everyone who has an influence to de-escalate and to find other than military solutions to what is an immense suffering of the people on both sides,” Spoljaric said.

“I’ve just visited the European Gaza hospital and the things I saw there are beyond anything that anyone should be in a position to describe,” she said.

“What shocked me the most were the children with atrocious injuries and at the same time having lost their parents with no one looking after them.”

Spoljaric said the purpose of her visit was “to advance efforts that alleviate the desperate humanitarian situation”.

“We have urgently appealed for civilian life to be protected and respected on all sides, in line with international humanitarian law, and I reiterate that appeal today,” Spoljaric said, insisting that “an unimpeded and regular flow of aid must be allowed to enter Gaza”.

Spoljaric added that the number of ICRC and United Nations employees killed during Israel’s assault was “unacceptable.”

The ICRC said that during her visit to Gaza, Spoljaric would also spend time with the organisation’s team on the ground and “visit the European Hospital, where ICRC medical teams have been conducting life-saving surgery alongside local healthcare workers”.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse