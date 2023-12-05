Israel would consider another Gaza ceasefire to get back hostages

Israel would consider another short-term ceasefire if an agreement can be reached with Hamas to return more of its 137 hostages still in captivity.

Securing the release of all those seized by Hamas and other armed groups on October 7 remains an aim of the war alongside destroying the Islamist militant group, Eylon Levy, an Israeli government spokesman, said on Tuesday.

“A temporary pause to get them out” would be considered, he told the Jerusalem Press Club.

During the seven-day ceasefire that ended December 1, Hamas returned 110 of the more than 240 people taken when its militants swarmed out of Gaza and killed about 1,200 people. In exchange, about three times as many Palestinian prisoners were released by Israel.