The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said that it had almost completely emptied its aid warehouses in southern Gaza after being “advised” by Israel’s army that “active combat” was looming.

Israel has denied that it ordered the WHO to empty its two warehouses in Khan Yunis, as claimed by the head of the UN health agency.

Asked about the discrepancy in accounts, Richard Peeperkorn, the WHO’s representative in the Palestinian territories, acknowledged that no official order had been given, but said his staff had been “advised” to swiftly remove their stocks from the warehouses.

Speaking to journalists in Geneva via video-link from southern Gaza, Peeperkorn said the advice had been given orally to his team, and that “there’s no paperwork on this”.