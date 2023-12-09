Gaza’s Great Omari Mosque in ruins after Israeli bombing, Hamas says

Only the minaret appeared to be intact, with the surroundings – which have been a Christian or Muslim holy site since at least the fifth century – shattered.

Footage and images posted on social media on Friday appeared to show the Great Omari Mosque, the largest and oldest in Gaza City, reduced to rubble.

Hamas urged Unesco to protect historic buildings in the Gaza Strip on Friday, saying Israel’s assault had left the Palestinian territory’s oldest church, last hammam baths and treasured mosques in ruins.

Hamas’s antiquities ministry condemned the “ransacking of historical and archaeological sites” by the Israeli army, which has relentlessly bombed the Gaza Strip since Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

The remains of a mosque destroyed by Israeli strikes are seen in the central Gaza Strip on Friday. Photo: Reuters

The Hamas attack, the worst in Israel’s history, killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, Israeli officials say.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed almost 17,500 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the latest toll from the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.

“The crime of targeting and destroying archaeological sites should spur the world and Unesco into action to preserve this great civilisational and cultural heritage,” said the antiquities ministry, which estimates that 104 mosques have been razed since the start of the war.

The Great Omari Mosque and the Othman bin Qashqar Mosque, also in Gaza City, were hit by air strikes on Thursday and Friday, Hamas said.

It also condemned the destruction of the Hammam al-Samara, the last Turkish-style bath in the territory, where Gazans had bathed for over 1,000 years.

Hamas said three churches had also been destroyed, including the 1,000-year-old Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius, the oldest still active in the territory. It stood in the heart of the historic district of Old Gaza, and was hit by a strike in late October.

Gaza’s architectural heritage had already suffered during previous wars between Israel and Hamas, which has ruled the narrow territory since 2007.

Israel, for its part, has repeatedly accused Hamas of using mosques, schools and other and other civilian infrastructure to shield its fighters.