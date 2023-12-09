“The situation in Gaza is not just a catastrophe, it’s apocalyptic … with potential irreversible consequences on Palestinian people,” said Bushra Khalidi of Oxfam, another UK-based charity.

In a video conference with journalists this week, international organisations depicted a bleak picture of what Save the Children called the “horrors” unfolding in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel safe zones within Gaza are a mirage,” she added.

United Nations agencies have repeatedly warned of deteriorating health and food conditions in Gaza and a breakdown of public order if no ceasefire is secured.

The World Food Programme has said the risk of “famine” is high, while the World Health Organization have warned civilisation was collapsing in Gaza.

“There’s not enough food. People are starving,” WFP Deputy Director Carl Skau wrote Friday on X, formerly Twitter, following a visit to the sealed-off coastal strip.

He said his team had reached more than 1 million people, “but the situation is untenable. We need to get our supplies in,” said Skau.

A view on Friday of Yafa hospital damaged by Israeli strikes in the central Gaza Strip amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Photo: Reuters

On Friday, Israel’s top ally the United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that would have called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel launched a massive military offensive against Gaza after Hamas militants burst across the border into southern Israel on October 7 and, according to Israeli officials, killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 240 hostages.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza says 17,487 people have been killed in the war, which has displaced an estimated 1.9 million of the territory’s 2.4 million people and reduced vast areas to rubble.

Only 14 of the 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are currently functioning in any capacity, according to UN humanitarian agency OCHA, and little aid is reaching those in need.

“Those who survived the bombardment now face imminent risk of dying of starvation and disease,” said Alexandra Saieh of Save the Children.

“Our teams are telling us of maggots being picked from wounds and children undergoing amputations without anaesthetic,” lining up by the “hundreds” for a “single toilet” or roaming the streets in search of food, she added.

Medecins Sans Frontieres president Isabelle Defourny said: “We are working in Al-Aqsa hospital, receiving an average of 150 to 200 war-wounded patients daily … since the first of December.”

On one day this week, “they received more dead than wounded patients. The hospital is overflowing, the morgue is overflowing, fuel and medical supplies have reached critically low level,” said Defourny.

Mourners next to shrouded bodies of relatives killed following Israeli strikes at Khan Yunis’s Nasser hospital in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday. Photo: AFP

The situation is also dire at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis where “20 per cent of the patients arriving … are already dead”, she added.

“And among the dead, 70 per cent are women and children.”

Speaking of “indiscriminate carnage”, Defourny said: “Israel has shown a total disregard for the protection of Gaza’s medical facilities.”

Additional reporting by dpa