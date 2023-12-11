No hostage will leave Gaza alive unless demands are met, Hamas warns
- Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida said the ‘fascist enemy’ would not take their prisoners alive without ‘meeting the demands of the resistance’
- Israeli PM Netanyahu spoke to Russia’s President Putin on Sunday and voiced displeasure with ‘anti-Israel positions’ taken by Moscow’s UN envoys
Palestinian militant group Hamas, engaged in a war with Israel in Gaza, warned on Sunday that no hostage would leave the territory alive unless the group’s demands were met.
“Neither the fascist enemy and its arrogant leadership … nor its supporters … can take their prisoners alive without an exchange and negotiation and meeting the demands of the resistance,” Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, said in a televised broadcast, referring to the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
A one-week truce in the war that collapsed on December 1 saw 105 hostages held by the group freed, including 80 Israelis released in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.
Israel on Saturday said 137 captives remained in the Palestinian territory.
Mediator Qatar said on Sunday that efforts to secure a new truce and release more hostages were continuing but warned that the relentless Israeli bombardment was “narrowing the window” for a successful outcome.
Obeida said the group would continue to fight Israeli forces.
“We have no choice but to fight this barbaric occupier in every neighbourhood, street and alley,” he said.
“The enemy’s holocaust aims to break the strength of our resistance … but we are fighting on our land in a holy battle.”
‘Dreadful night’: Israeli tanks hit centre of Khan Younis; UN seeks ceasefire
In Israel’s retaliatory air, land and sea assault against Hamas in Gaza, at least 17,700 people, most of them also civilians, have been killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the territory.
Israel vows to ‘press harder’ in Gaza after US blocks UN ceasefire
“Vladimir Putin reaffirmed the principle position of rejecting and condemning terrorism in all its forms,” the Kremlin said in a statement.
“At the same time, it is extremely important that countering terrorist threats does not lead to such grave consequences for the civilian population.”
Russia’s foreign minister on Sunday said an international monitoring mission should go to Gaza to monitor the humanitarian situation.
“I must be frank with you: these tasks are almost impossible in the current circumstances,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Tedros told the 34-member board in Geneva that medical needs in Gaza had surged and the risk of disease had grown, yet the health system had been reduced to a third of its pre-conflict capacity.
Gaza hospitals have come under bombardment and some have been besieged or raided. Those that remain open are overwhelmed by the numbers of dead and wounded arriving and sometimes procedures are carried out without anaesthetics.
A WHO database shows there have been 449 attacks on healthcare facilities in Palestinian territories since October 7, without assigning blame. Tedros said that it would be hard to meet the board’s requests given the security situation on the ground and said he deeply regretted that the United Nations Security Council could not agree on a ceasefire following a US veto.
“Resupplying health facilities has become extremely difficult and is deeply compromised by the security situation on the ground and inadequate resupply from outside Gaza,” he said.
Gaza’s Great Omari Mosque in ruins after Israeli bombing, Hamas says
Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila deplored the critical shortages of medicines. “The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated,” she told the WHO meeting by video link.
The motion was criticised by Israel, which has said it puts disproportionate focus on Israel and does not address what it describes as Hamas’ use of civilians as human shields, by placing command centres and weapons inside hospitals.
“If this session serves any purpose at all, it will only encourage Hamas’ actions,” Israeli ambassador Meirav Eilon Shahar told the meeting. Israel is not a WHO board member.
Additional reporting by Reuters