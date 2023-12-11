No hostage will leave Gaza alive unless demands are met, Hamas warns

Israel on Saturday said 137 captives remained in the Palestinian territory.

A one-week truce in the war that collapsed on December 1 saw 105 hostages held by the group freed, including 80 Israelis released in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

“Neither the fascist enemy and its arrogant leadership … nor its supporters … can take their prisoners alive without an exchange and negotiation and meeting the demands of the resistance,” Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, said in a televised broadcast, referring to the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Palestinian militant group Hamas, engaged in a war with Israel in Gaza, warned on Sunday that no hostage would leave the territory alive unless the group’s demands were met.

Mediator Qatar said on Sunday that efforts to secure a new truce and release more hostages were continuing but warned that the relentless Israeli bombardment was “narrowing the window” for a successful outcome.

Obeida said the group would continue to fight Israeli forces.

“We have no choice but to fight this barbaric occupier in every neighbourhood, street and alley,” he said.

“The enemy’s holocaust aims to break the strength of our resistance … but we are fighting on our land in a holy battle.”

The war in Gaza was triggered after Hamas militants carried out a brutal attack on southern Israel on October 7 that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

In Israel’s retaliatory air, land and sea assault against Hamas in Gaza, at least 17,700 people, most of them also civilians, have been killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Israel on Sunday. Photo: Pool Photo via AP

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday and voiced displeasure with “anti-Israel positions” taken by Moscow’s envoys at the United Nations, an Israeli statement said.

Russia backed a UN Security Council resolution for a Gaza truce, which was vetoed by the United States on Friday. Speaking to Putin, Netanyahu also voiced “robust disapproval” of Russia’s “dangerous” cooperation with Iran, the Israeli statement said.

The Kremlin said Russia was ready to give all possible help to alleviate the suffering of civilians and de-escalate the conflict.

“Vladimir Putin reaffirmed the principle position of rejecting and condemning terrorism in all its forms,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

“At the same time, it is extremely important that countering terrorist threats does not lead to such grave consequences for the civilian population.”

Russia’s foreign minister on Sunday said an international monitoring mission should go to Gaza to monitor the humanitarian situation.

A displaced Palestinian man rests next to a tent at a camp in Rafah, southern Gaza, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

The World Health Organization chief said on Sunday it will be all but impossible to improve the “catastrophic” health situation in Gaza even as the board passed an emergency WHO motion by consensus to secure more medical access.

Qatar , The emergency action, proposed by Afghanistan Yemen and Morocco, seeks passage into Gaza for medical staff and supplies, requires the WHO to document violence against healthcare workers and patients and to secure funding to rebuild hospitals.

“I must be frank with you: these tasks are almost impossible in the current circumstances,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Tedros told the 34-member board in Geneva that medical needs in Gaza had surged and the risk of disease had grown, yet the health system had been reduced to a third of its pre-conflict capacity.

02:40 Gaza residents gather around a massive crater ahead of pause in war with Israel Gaza residents gather around a massive crater ahead of pause in war with Israel

Gaza hospitals have come under bombardment and some have been besieged or raided. Those that remain open are overwhelmed by the numbers of dead and wounded arriving and sometimes procedures are carried out without anaesthetics.

A WHO database shows there have been 449 attacks on healthcare facilities in Palestinian territories since October 7, without assigning blame. Tedros said that it would be hard to meet the board’s requests given the security situation on the ground and said he deeply regretted that the United Nations Security Council could not agree on a ceasefire following a US veto.

“Resupplying health facilities has become extremely difficult and is deeply compromised by the security situation on the ground and inadequate resupply from outside Gaza,” he said.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila deplored the critical shortages of medicines. “The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated,” she told the WHO meeting by video link.

WHO board member the United States signalled in the meeting that it would not oppose the text of the motion which was adopted without a vote later on Sunday.

The motion was criticised by Israel, which has said it puts disproportionate focus on Israel and does not address what it describes as Hamas’ use of civilians as human shields, by placing command centres and weapons inside hospitals.

“If this session serves any purpose at all, it will only encourage Hamas’ actions,” Israeli ambassador Meirav Eilon Shahar told the meeting. Israel is not a WHO board member.

WHO emergency sessions are rare and have occurred during health crises including during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and during West Africa’s ebola epidemic in 2015. Qatar, which has mediated in the Israel-Hamas conflict, chaired the session.

Additional reporting by Reuters