“We all know that the healthcare system is or has collapsed,” said Lynn Hastings, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The United Nations humanitarian office said on Wednesday that Gaza faced a “public health disaster” due to the collapse of its health system and the spread of disease caused by overcrowding.

The United Nations and aid groups have sounded the alarm about the spread of infectious disease in Gaza, where the internal displacement of 85 per cent of the population has caused overcrowding in shelters and other temporary living facilities.

WHO has reported a sharp uptick in acute respiratory infections, diarrhoea, lice, scabies and other fast-spreading diseases.

Hastings said people in Gaza had to line up for hours just to access a toilet.

“You can imagine what the sanitation conditions are like,” she said.

WHO said on Tuesday that only 11 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals were partially functional, one in the north and 10 in the south of the enclave.

Hasting said that almost half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million was now in Rafah in the southern tip of the enclave to escape Israeli bombardment.

“This is leading to nothing but a health crisis,” she said.

The comments come as Israel faced growing diplomatic isolation and as the UN demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and US President Joe Biden said “indiscriminate” bombing of civilians was costing international support.

With intense fighting now being waged simultaneously in the north and south of the enclave, Israeli troops on Wednesday reported their worst combat losses for more than a month, including a colonel, the highest-ranking officer yet killed in the ground campaign.

Warplanes again bombed the length of Gaza and aid officials said the arrival of rainy winter weather worsened the conditions for hundreds of thousands of families sleeping rough in makeshift tents. The vast majority of Gaza’s population have already been made homeless.

Israel launched its campaign to annihilate the Hamas militant group that controls Gaza with global sympathy after fighters stormed across the border fence on October 7, killing 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and seizing 240 hostages.

But since then, Israeli forces have besieged the enclave and laid much of it to waste, with more than 18,000 people confirmed killed according to Palestinian health authorities, and many thousands more feared lost in the rubble or beyond the reach of ambulances.

Since a week-long truce collapsed at the start of December, Israeli forces have extended their ground campaign from the northern Gaza Strip into the south with the storming of the main southern city of Khan Younis.

Palestinian children warm up around a fire outside their makeshift tent at a camp set up on a schoolyard in Rafah. Photo: AFP

Meanwhile, fighting has only intensified amid the rubble of the north, where Israel had previously announced that its military objectives had been largely met.

Israel reported 10 of its soldiers killed in the past 24 hours, including a full colonel commanding a forward base and a lieutenant-colonel commanding a regiment. It was the worst one-day loss since 15 were killed on October 31.

In the north, heavy fighting has also taken place in the Jabaliya district, where Gaza health officials say Israeli forces have besieged and stormed a hospital and detained and abused medical staff.

In the south, Israeli forces storming Khan Younis advanced in recent days to city centre. Residents said there was heavy fighting there but no further attempts to advance in the last 24 hours.

Hospitals in the north have largely ceased functioning altogether. In the south, they have been overrun by dead and wounded, carried in by the dozen throughout the day and night.

“Doctors including myself are stepping over the bodies of children to treat children who will die,” Dr Chris Hook, a British doctor deployed with medical charity MSF at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, told Reuters.

International agencies say the limited aid reaching Gaza is being distributed only in parts of Rafah near the Egyptian border. Even there, the situation has become far more extreme this week, with hundreds of thousands of people sheltering under tarps.

Gemma Connell, based in Rafah as Gaza team leader for the UN humanitarian office OCHA, told Reuters in a message: “Heavy rains and winds overnight. So awful for all of these people in makeshift shelters.”

Israel says it has been encouraging increased aid to Gaza through Egypt’s border, and is announcing daily four-hour pauses in operations near Rafah to help civilians get to it. The UN says cumbersome inspections and insecurity have slowed aid to a trickle.

UN vote

The UN General Assembly vote demanding a ceasefire has no legal force but was the strongest sign yet of eroding international support for Israel’s actions. Three-quarters of the 193 member states voted in favour and only eight countries joined the United States and Israel in voting against.

Before the vote, Biden said Israel still has support from “most of the world” including the US and European Union for its fight against Hamas.

“But they’re starting to lose that support by indiscriminate bombing that takes place,” he told a campaign donor event in Washington.

Close US intelligence sharing allies Canada, Australia and New Zealand said in a joint statement: “The price of defeating Hamas cannot be the continuous suffering of all Palestinian civilians.”

In the most public sign of division between the US and Israeli leaders so far, Biden said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needed to change his hardline government and that ultimately Israel “can’t say no” to an independent Palestinian state, opposed by far-right members of the Israeli cabinet.

Netanyahu said Israel disagrees with Washington about the future for Gaza after the war, and opposes US calls for Gaza to be governed by the Western-backed Palestinian Authority that now exercises partial self rule in the West Bank.