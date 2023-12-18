Kuwait’s emir Sheikh Nawaf laid to rest in low-key funeral

Attendance was largely limited to ruling family members, making for an intimate farewell for the emir who reigned for three years.

Draped in a Kuwaiti flag, the coffin of Sheikh Nawaf, whose cause of death was not disclosed, was carried into a Kuwait mosque for prayers ahead of a burial ceremony that was broadcast on state television.

Kuwait’s emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who was defence minister when Iraq invaded the oil-rich country in 1990, was laid to rest on Sunday in a low-key funeral, a day after he died aged 86.

“The choice reflects the late emir’s low-profile character,” said Bader al-Saif, a history professor at Kuwait University.

The new emir, Sheikh Meshal, a security expert and the half-brother of the late ruler, will receive condolences on Monday and Tuesday from the public and is expected to deliver his oath before parliament on Wednesday.

During the burial ceremony, also attended by the speaker of parliament, rows of relatives gathered at Sheikh Nawaf’s final resting place and performed prayers. Some crouched before his grave, cupping their hands and reciting Koran verses.

Across Kuwait City, large digital billboards displayed pictures of the late ruler, hailed as the “emir of wisdom, forgiveness and peace”.

Kuwait’s new emir, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, in Kuwait City in October. Photo: AFP

Flags where lowered to half-mast amid a 40-day mourning period that will also see government offices shut until Tuesday.

Speaking outside the mosque where the funeral took place, Kuwaiti citizen Ghanem al-Sulaimani said he was saddened by the death of the man he called the “emir of humility and forgiveness”.

“He left a great legacy … distinguished by his great love for his people,” he told Agence France-Presse.

Later on Sunday, Sheikh Meshal received Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and de facto ruler, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Jordan’s King Abdullah and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa who offered their condolences.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani were also among the other top officials received by Kuwait´s new ruler.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin was expected to lead a US delegation to Kuwait ahead of a regional tour that will see him make stops in Bahrain and Qatar.

Mourners pray by the tomb of Kuwait’s Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah at Sulaibikhat cemetery in Kuwait City after the emir’s funeral on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Born in 1937, Sheikh Nawaf took over as emir in September 2020 upon the death of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah, at the age of 91.

He issued numerous amnesties for political prisoners, earning him the nickname “emir of pardons”.

One of his last moves before his death was the signing of a draft decree approved by cabinet late last month, ordering the release of dozens of political prisoners.

Sheikh Nawaf was defence minister when Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, setting off a war that drew in armies from around the world to end the occupation.

And he was interior minister when Kuwait faced a severe threat from Islamist militants in 2005.

People pray during the funeral of Kuwait’s emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah at the Bilal bin Rabah Mosque on Sunday in Kuwait’s al-Siddiq district. Photo: AP

The episodes deeply marked the country, but Sheikh Nawaf’s low-profile style meant he remained a relatively popular figure.

He is succeeded by his half-brother, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmed al-Sabah, who was named crown prince in 2020.

Coming to power at the age of 83, Sheikh Meshal, a veteran of Kuwait’s security and intelligence apparatus, is not new to the duties of the emir, having assumed most of his predecessor’s key tasks in 2021.

Much attention will focus on Sheikh Meshal’s pick for crown prince amid speculation on whether he will usher in a younger generation of rulers, following in the footsteps of neighbouring Saudi Arabia.