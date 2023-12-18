The military distributed photographs of the white cloth signs written in red, likely with leftover food. They were hung on a building about 200 metres from where the hostages were shot on Friday, military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

Signs reading “SOS” and “help, three hostages” in Hebrew were found on the walls of a Gaza building where three Israeli hostages had been hiding before they were mistakenly killed, Israel’s military said on Sunday.

It said they had raised a white flag and were shirtless when shot, against Israel’s rules of engagement. Israel’s military chief told troops inside Gaza not to repeat that mistake.

The Israeli military is investigating the deaths.

“What if it is two Gazans with a white flag coming out to surrender, do we shoot them? Absolutely not,” said Chief of the General Staff Major-General Herzi Halevi. “Even those who are fighting us, if they lay down their arms and raise their hands, we arrest them, we don’t shoot them,” he added.

As Shamriz was laid to rest on Sunday, his mother Dikla stood over his flag-draped coffin.

“My child, you were strong, determined, smart. You were a hero. You survived 70 days in hell. I know you felt us all the time, the way we felt you. Another moment and you would have been in my arms,” she said, as many family and friends wept.

Shamriz’s brother, Ido, accused the army of having murdered him.

“Those who abandoned you also murdered you after all that you did right,” Ido, said at the funeral north of Tel Aviv.

Israeli media reported that Talalqa was buried on Saturday, while the funeral for Haim was scheduled on Monday.

The deaths of the three men, all in their twenties, have sparked protests in Tel Aviv, where demonstrators demanded that the authorities offer a new plan for bringing home the remaining 129 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.

The coffin containing the remains of Alon Shamriz, 26, is lowered to his grave during his funeral in the cemetery of Kibbutz Shefayim, southern Israel on Sunday. Photo: AP

More than 100 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, held incommunicado despite Israeli calls for Red Cross access.

In a deal struck in late November, more than 100 women, children, teenagers and foreigners were released. Other hostages have been declared dead by Israeli authorities.

Hamas militants rampaged through Israeli towns on October 7, killing 1,200 people and capturing 240 hostages. Israel then launched a counter-attack, during which Gaza health authorities say close to 19,000 people have been killed.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse