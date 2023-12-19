Iran’s fuel supplies cut in ‘cyberattack’ by US and Israel, oil minister claims

Iran said it suffered a cyberattack by Israel and the United States that disrupted fuel distribution across 60 per cent of petrol stations on Monday.

“Some gas stations across the country suffered a cyberattack and the fuel distribution stopped,” Oil Minister Javad Owji told state television.

Owji blamed the attack on external powers, saying that since “the Zionist enemy (Israel) and the United States suffered blows on other fronts, they sought to create trouble.”

People wait at a petrol station in Tehran, Iran on Monday as fuel distribution is disrupted. Photo: AFP

Deputy Oil Minister Jalil Salari earlier said there were problems with the cards Iranians use to buy subsidised petrol.