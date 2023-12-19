Hamas releases footage of 3 elderly Israeli hostages held in Gaza

Israeli media reported the three hostages were aged between 79 and 84 and came from the Nir Oz kibbutz which was targeted in the October 7 attack.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades video, titled “Don’t let us grow old here”, showed three bearded men sitting on chairs at an undisclosed location and asking to be released.

Hamas’s military wing on Monday released footage it claimed showed three Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the Palestinian group’s deadly October 7 attacks on Israel.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said: “This is a video of criminal terror that shows the brutality of Hamas towards innocent, elderly civilians in need of medical attention.”

British Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran. Photo: AFP

Elsewhere, a British lawmaker said on Monday that she fears her relatives trapped in Gaza’s only Roman Catholic church will not survive to see Christmas.

Five extended family members of Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran are among around 300 people sheltering inside the Holy Family church complex in Gaza City.

Moran, 41, says they are running out of food and water, have no electricity, and are petrified after two women staying there were reportedly shot dead by an Israeli soldier.

“It’s dire, absolutely dire,” Moran, who became the UK’s first MP of Palestinian descent when she was elected in 2017, told Agence France-Presse in an interview.

“They need water, they need food and they need it quickly. There’s only so long a human can survive without water,” she said.

Moran’s relatives – a grandmother, her son, his wife and their 11-year-old twins – sought refuge in the church during the first week of the conflict about 60 days ago.

Another elderly family member was with them but died in the middle of November, Moran said.

Moran, who says she is receiving information from immediate family who have sporadic contact with relatives in the church, says violence has “massively escalated” around the compound in the past week.

A Christian mother and daughter were shot and killed on the grounds by an Israeli sniper, according to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem. Pope Francis condemned the deaths of “unarmed civilians”.

The Israeli army has said it “does not target civilians, no matter their religion”.

Palestinians flee Khan Younis, Gaza on Monday. Photo: AP

Moran said she had been told that a tank has appeared outside the church and that four snipers were now “pointing into the compound itself”.

“They are absolutely desperate, they are terrified,” added Moran, who is the Liberal Democrats’ foreign affairs spokesperson.

With Christmas just a week away, Moran said she cried at every mention of Bethlehem, the West Bank town celebrated by Christians as the birthplace of Jesus.

“Christmas is not just a time of peace on earth and goodwill to men, but actually centred on Palestine as the centre of the story,” she said.

She is calling for an “immediate, bilateral ceasefire” and welcomed the British government’s switch this week from calling for “humanitarian pauses” to a “sustainable” ceasefire.

Moran hopes her relatives can escape Gaza by Christmas because she is “an eternal optimist”.

“But to be perfectly honest, I’ll be happy if they’re just alive,” she said.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on October 7, killing around 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an Agence France-Presse tally based on official Israeli figures.

Around 250 people were taken hostage of which 129 are still being held in Gaza, according to the Israeli authorities.

Gaza’s health ministry says Israel has killed more than 19,450 people, mostly women and children, in a retaliatory assault that has reduced vast areas of the territory to rubble.