US officials have repeatedly expressed concern about the large number of civilian deaths in Gaza. But after talks with Israeli officials on Monday, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said: “This is Israel’s operation. I’m not here to dictate timelines or terms.” The US has vetoed calls for a ceasefire at the UN and has rushed munitions to Israel.

Pressure is growing, as France, the UK and Germany – some of Israel’s closest allies – joined global calls for a ceasefire over the weekend. Israeli protesters have demanded the government relaunch talks with Hamas on releasing more hostages after three were mistakenly killed by Israeli troops while waving a white flag.

Still, there was no sign that a shift in the war was imminent after more than two months of devastating bombardment and fighting. Fierce battles raged in northern Gaza, where residents said rescuers were searching for the dead and the living under buildings flattened by Israeli strikes.

The head of the CIA jetted to Europe for talks with Israeli and Qatari officials Monday, sounding out the potential for a deal on a new ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza, as the US defence secretary spoke to Israeli military leaders about scaling back major combat operations against Hamas.

In an apparent sign that talks on a hostage deal were growing more serious, CIA Director William Burns met in Warsaw with the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and the prime minister of Qatar, a US official said.

It was the first known meeting of the three since the end of a weeklong ceasefire in late November, during which some 100 hostages – including a number of foreign nationals – were freed in exchange for the release of around 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the talks were not “at a point where another deal is imminent. We are working literally every day on this”.

Austin, who arrived in Israel with Joint Chiefs Chairman General CQ Brown, said he and Israeli officials exchanged “thoughts on how to transition from high intensity operations” and how to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

American officials have called for targeted operations aimed at killing Hamas leaders, destroying tunnels and rescuing hostages. Those calls came after US President Joe Biden warned last week that Israel is losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing”.

Speaking alongside Austin, Gallant said only that “the war will take time”. Last week, Gallant said Israel would continue major combat operations for several more months.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the Israeli chief of staff met Austin and Brown and presented “plans for the continuation of the battle in the coming stages”.

European countries also appear to be losing patience. “Far too many civilians have been killed in Gaza,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell posted on X. “Certainly, we are witnessing an appalling lack of distinction in Israel’s military operation in Gaza.”

Under US pressure, Israel provided more precise evacuation instructions earlier this month as troops moved into the southern city of Khan Younis. Still, casualties have continued to mount and Palestinians say nowhere in Gaza is safe as Israel carries out strikes in all parts of the territory.

Israel reopened its main cargo crossing with Gaza to allow more aid in – also after a request from the US. But the amount is less than half of pre-war imports, even as needs have soared and fighting hinders delivery in many areas. Israel blocked entry off all goods into Gaza soon after the war started and weeks later began allowing a small amount of aid in through Egypt.

Smoke billows following Israeli bombardment in Rafah, southern Gaza, on Monday. Photo: AFP

Also on Monday, Hamas released a video showing three elderly Israeli hostages , sitting in white T-shirts and pleading for Israel to bring their immediate release.

The comments were likely made under duress, but the video signalled Hamas wants to move on to discussions of releasing sick and elderly men in captivity. Israel has said it wants around 19 women and two children freed first. Hamas says the women include soldiers, for whom it is expected to demand a higher price in terms of prisoner releases.

Hamas and other militants are still holding an estimated 129 captives. Hamas has said no more hostages will be released until the war ends.

Human Rights Watch on Monday accused Israel of deliberately starving Gaza’s population – which would be a war crime – pointing to statements by senior Israeli officials expressing the intent to deprive civilians of food, water and fuel or linking the entry of aid to the release of hostages.

Elsewhere, Yemen’s Houthi rebels continued attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in a campaign that has prompted a growing list of companies to halt their operations in the major trade route. The latest company was oil and natural gas giant BP, which said on Monday it was suspending shipments through the Red Sea.

Austin said he would hold talks on Tuesday morning with his counterparts in the Middle East and beyond on an international coalition to respond to the attacks. “It is an international problem. That’s why it deserves an international response,” he said.