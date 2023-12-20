“I can reiterate the fact that Israel is ready for another humanitarian pause and additional humanitarian aid in order to enable the release of hostages,” Herzog said Tuesday.

Hamas, the Islamic militant group considered a terrorist organisation by the US and European Union, still holds about 129 of the initial 240 or more people it abducted from Israel during its deadly attack on October 7.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog told ambassadors from around the world the country is prepared to agree to a second humanitarian pause in fighting in exchange for the return of more hostages held by Hamas.

“The responsibility lies fully with Sinwar and the leadership of Hamas,” he said, referring to the group’s leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog speaks during an interview at his official residence in Jerusalem on Thursday. Photo: AP

Hamas said in a statement on Telegram it is “categorically rejecting” negotiations over prisoner exchange while Israel’s attack on Gaza is ongoing.

The group added, however, a willingness to engage with “any initiative that contributes to ending the aggression on our people, and opening the crossings to bring in aid”.

Almost 19,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the enclave, alongside widespread destruction of homes and other infrastructure.

Israel says 1,200 people were left dead after the initial incursion by Hamas fighters, and has vowed to destroy the group to avoid a repeat attack.

Israel has been pressured by the US, a key ally, to do more to limit civilian deaths, while France, Germany and the UK all called for a ceasefire over the weekend.

The latest Herzog and Hamas comments came amid reports that the US and others were trying to restart talks after a brief pause late last month. The first week-long ceasefire, which included daily exchanges of hostages taken by Hamas for prisoners held by Israel, ended on December 1.

The initial stoppage came to an end, Israel said, because Hamas reneged on an agreement to return all women and children.

The Wall Street Journal reported that CIA Director William Burns travelled to Warsaw this week to meet his Israeli counterpart and the Qatari prime minister to discuss how to renew discussions.