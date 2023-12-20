High Gaza civilian toll is cost of crushing Hamas, Israeli military officials say

Israel’s military says 131 of its soldiers have been killed in the Gaza ground offensive. Israel says it has killed some 7,000 militants, without providing evidence, and blames civilian deaths on Hamas, saying it uses them as human shields when it fights in residential areas.

Israel has dropped thousands of tonnes of munitions over the past 10 weeks, leaving the narrow Mediterranean strip in ruins and killing nearly 20,000, with more believed to be trapped under collapsed buildings, Gazan officials say. More than 50,000 are injured, with minimal healthcare services working.

Heavy civilian casualties are the cost of Israel’s intense campaign to destroy Hamas in Gaza and the militants’ urban warfare strategy, Israeli military officials said, in the face of global alarm at the staggering toll from the bombing.

Speaking at the Palmachim Air Force Base, 45km (28 miles) from Gaza, on Monday, two officials said Israel acknowledged that before each strike, the cost in civilian lives was balanced against an evaluation of the military advantage.

Israeli drones flying over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

One of the officials, a legal adviser to the Israeli Defence Forces, said the air force was carrying out “thousands and thousands of attacks and often attacks that require heavy firepower” to break through Hamas’ tunnels under Gaza.

“Really tragically that results in a large number of civilian casualties,” said the official, in a briefing with journalists at the coastal base, from where grey military drones depart on daily bombing runs.

The Israeli military asked that the officials not be named for security reasons.

Israel’s top war aim is to dismantle Hamas’ military capabilities to prevent further attacks after the Islamist militants’ October 7 killings of 1,200 mainly civilian people and mass hostage-taking.

It was the worst day of violence in Israel’s 75-year history, and the ferocity of attacks and the multiple accounts of rape and mutilation shook the Jewish state to its core.

But the loss of life in the Palestinian enclave has eroded global support after 10 weeks of bloodshed and Israel faces escalating pressure to scale-back the offensive.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on Monday urged his Israeli counterpart Israel to reduce harm to civilians.

Protecting civilians in Gaza was both “a moral duty and a strategic imperative”, Austin said, warning excessive violence bred resentment that would benefit Hamas and make peaceful coexistence even harder in the long-term.

Israeli soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip. Photo: Israel Defence Force via AFP

France, Britain and Germany on Sunday added their voices to calls for a ceasefire, while US President Joe Biden last week called the bombing “indiscriminate”.

In an example of the civilian toll in Gaza, a strike killed 19 people from two local families as they slept at home in the town of Rafah in southern Gaza on Tuesday, including women, children and two babies, Gazan health authorities said. The bomb left a deep crater and rubble where a large building had stood.

“We have never seen such weapons. I was born in 1950, I have never seen anything like this,” said Mohammed Zurub, whose family lost 11 people in the strike. He called it “a barbarian act”.

Asked for comment on the strike, the IDF said it took feasible precautions to mitigate civilian harm under international law.

Senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad on Sunday said Israel was “indiscriminately bombing schools and tents that house hundreds of thousands of displaced people and hospitals protected by international humanitarian law”.

The legal adviser said hospitals can become a legitimate military target when they are being used by combatants. Hamas denies operating from civilian infrastructure like hospitals or schools.

The aftermath of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters

Speaking alongside Austin at a news conference, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israeli forces operated legally and “to minimise the harm to the civilian population”.

Yagil Levy, an expert in civil military relations at the Israel Open University, calculated the civilian casualty rate in the war was around 61 per cent in October, almost double that in previous conflicts in Gaza.

He said that could indicate rules of engagement being interpreted more flexibly to minimise the risk to Israeli ground forces “by inflicting more death on the other side”.

The officials said the government’s war goal of destroying Hamas meant the campaign was more intense than in previous conflicts where the goal was to deter the group from attacks.

Whatever the reason, Israel was “not winning hearts and minds”, Levy said, arguing that a political alternative was the only long-term solution.

Because of the sheer number of bombs, Israel could not always warn before a strike, which was why it had turned to mass evacuations of conflict zones, the legal adviser said.

Many of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have left their homes multiple times under Israeli instructions to avoid strikes, broadcast by leaflets, on radio and social media.

Another senior Israeli military official said Israel pre-plans 90 per cent of its daily bombing raids over Gaza.

The officials said pre-planning involved a 10-step process to assess whether a target had military value, and the proportionality of the response, among other things.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israeli military spokesperson, said the military aborted attacks when it saw an unexpected civilian presence and chose which munition to use for each target to avoid unnecessary damage.

Gazan authorities estimate 60 per cent of houses have been damaged by the offensive.

“We know this is hard, but we are trying to save lives,” Hagari said.

Additional reporting by Associated Press