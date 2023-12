Israel plans to raise defence spending by US$8 billion in 2024 amid war in Gaza

Israel will need to increase defence spending by at least 30 billion shekels (US$8.3 billion) next year, according to its finance ministry, as the war in Gaza rages on.

The ministry, in a document presented to parliament on Monday, said the overall 2024 budget will probably have to total 562 billion shekels (US$155 billion), compared to 513 billion when the spending plan was first approved last May.

As well as the military spending, the ministry said an additional 10 billion shekels (US$2.8 billion) will be required to cover the evacuation of around 120,000 people from Israel’s northern and southern border areas, higher budgets for police and other security services, and the reconstruction of settlements destroyed during Hamas’s attack on October 7.

The projections underscore the high financial cost of the war for Israel, which has mobilised hundreds of thousands of reservists for its ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip in the south, and deployed more troops in the north to counter threats from Hezbollah militants based in Lebanon . It is using huge numbers of costly missiles for its air strikes in Gaza and to intercept rockets and drones fired into Israeli territory.