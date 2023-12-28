With support from Washington, Netanyahu’s government has been able to kill more than 20,000 Gazans, Erdogan said.

“Is there anything Netanyahu has done that is less than Hitler? No,” Erdogan added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday again attacked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Israel’s actions in Gaza, drawing a parallel between him and Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Hamas authorities in Gaza said on Wednesday that more than 21,000 Palestinian have now been killed there as a result of the war.

The Turkish leader went on to criticise Germany for its refusal to condemn Netanyahu over civilian losses in Gaza.

“I say this clearly, look: Germany today still continues to pay the price for what Hitler did. That is why Germany is silent, it has its head bowed,” Erdogan said.

“We are not indebted to anyone. The West is indebted, they can’t speak up, because they are indebted.”

Netanyahu reacted to Erdogan’s comments on the social media platform X.

“Erdogan, who is committing genocide against the Kurds and who holds the world record for imprisoning journalists who oppose his regime, is the last person who can preach morality to us,” Netanyahu wrote.

Netanyahu further accused Erdogan of “praising” Hamas and “hosting” its senior officials.

Israel says its military operation in Gaza is essential to eradicate Hamas and prevent attacks like the one on October 7 happening again.

It was the worst massacre in the state of Israel’s history.

The Holocaust perpetrated by Nazi Germany and Austria during World War II killed around 6 million Jews – before the modern Jewish state of Israel was founded.