South China Morning Post
Israel-Gaza war
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Turkish Presidency / dpa
WorldMiddle East

Turkey’s Erdogan compares Israel’s Netanyahu to Hitler, slams ‘silent’ Germany

  • Speaking in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: ‘Is there anything Netanyahu has done that is less than Hitler? No’
  • ‘Germany today still continues to pay the price for what Hitler did. That is why Germany is silent, it has its head bowed,’ Erdogan said
Israel-Gaza war
dpa
dpa
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday again attacked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Israel’s actions in Gaza, drawing a parallel between him and Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

“How are you different from Hitler?” Erdogan said at a science awards ceremony in Turkey’s capital Ankara, referring to Israel’s bombing of the besieged Gaza.

“Is there anything Netanyahu has done that is less than Hitler? No,” Erdogan added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, in Gaza on Monday. Photo: GPO / Handout via AP

With support from Washington, Netanyahu’s government has been able to kill more than 20,000 Gazans, Erdogan said.

Hamas authorities in Gaza said on Wednesday that more than 21,000 Palestinian have now been killed there as a result of the war.

The Turkish leader went on to criticise Germany for its refusal to condemn Netanyahu over civilian losses in Gaza.

“I say this clearly, look: Germany today still continues to pay the price for what Hitler did. That is why Germany is silent, it has its head bowed,” Erdogan said.

“We are not indebted to anyone. The West is indebted, they can’t speak up, because they are indebted.”

Netanyahu says no peace until Hamas destroyed, as Israel continues Gaza strikes

Netanyahu reacted to Erdogan’s comments on the social media platform X.

“Erdogan, who is committing genocide against the Kurds and who holds the world record for imprisoning journalists who oppose his regime, is the last person who can preach morality to us,” Netanyahu wrote.

Netanyahu further accused Erdogan of “praising” Hamas and “hosting” its senior officials.

Israel attacked Gaza following a rampage by militants from Hamas and other groups on October 7, which killed more than 1,200 people in Israeli communities near the border with the Gaza Strip. Hamas also abducted around 240 hostages from Israel to the strip.

Israel says its military operation in Gaza is essential to eradicate Hamas and prevent attacks like the one on October 7 happening again.

It was the worst massacre in the state of Israel’s history.

The Holocaust perpetrated by Nazi Germany and Austria during World War II killed around 6 million Jews – before the modern Jewish state of Israel was founded.

