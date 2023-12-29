Hamas delegation expected in Cairo to discuss Egypt’s Gaza ceasefire plan
- Sources close to Hamas say Cairo’s plan includes renewable ceasefires, hostage exchanges and ultimately a ceasefire to end the war
- The plan also provides for a Palestinian government of technocrats which would be responsible for governing and rebuilding in post-war Gaza
A Hamas delegation is expected in Cairo on Friday to give its “observations” about an Egyptian plan for a ceasefire that would end the war in Gaza, a Hamas official said.
The plan was put last week to officials of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which is also battling Israeli forces in the territory, when the chiefs of both movements visited the Egyptian capital.
It also provides for a Palestinian government of technocrats after talks involving “all Palestinian factions”, which would be responsible for governing and rebuilding in post-war Gaza.
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation for the October 7 attack, which left about 1,140 people dead, mostly civilians, according to an Agence France-Presse tally based on Israeli figures.
The Hamas official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Agence France-Presse on Thursday about the planned visit by the Qatar-based Hamas political office.
“A high-level delegation from the Hamas political office will visit Cairo tomorrow to meet Egyptian officials and give the response of the Palestinian factions, including several observations, to their plan,” the official said.
The official said these observations focus on “the modalities of the planned exchanges and the number of Palestinian prisoners to be freed, as well as obtaining guarantees for a complete Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza”.
Diaa Rashwan, who heads Egypt’s State Information Services, confirmed on Thursday that Cairo had put forward “a framework intended to bring together the views of all parties concerned, with the aim of ending the shedding of Palestinian blood, stopping the aggression against the Gaza Strip, and restoring regional peace and security”.
“This proposal comprises three successive and interconnected stages leading to a ceasefire,” Rashwan’s statement said.