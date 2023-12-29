The plan was put last week to officials of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which is also battling Israeli forces in the territory, when the chiefs of both movements visited the Egyptian capital.

A Hamas delegation is expected in Cairo on Friday to give its “observations” about an Egyptian plan for a ceasefire that would end the war in Gaza, a Hamas official said.

It also provides for a Palestinian government of technocrats after talks involving “all Palestinian factions”, which would be responsible for governing and rebuilding in post-war Gaza.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation for the October 7 attack, which left about 1,140 people dead, mostly civilians, according to an Agence France-Presse tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel’s relentless aerial bombardment and ground invasion have killed at least 21,320 people, mostly women and children, according to Hamas-run Gaza’s health ministry.

The Hamas official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Agence France-Presse on Thursday about the planned visit by the Qatar-based Hamas political office.

“A high-level delegation from the Hamas political office will visit Cairo tomorrow to meet Egyptian officials and give the response of the Palestinian factions, including several observations, to their plan,” the official said.

The official said these observations focus on “the modalities of the planned exchanges and the number of Palestinian prisoners to be freed, as well as obtaining guarantees for a complete Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza”.

Qatar , backed by Egypt and the United States , last month helped broker a first week-long truce in which 80 Israeli hostages were freed in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Diaa Rashwan, who heads Egypt’s State Information Services, confirmed on Thursday that Cairo had put forward “a framework intended to bring together the views of all parties concerned, with the aim of ending the shedding of Palestinian blood, stopping the aggression against the Gaza Strip, and restoring regional peace and security”.

“This proposal comprises three successive and interconnected stages leading to a ceasefire,” Rashwan’s statement said.