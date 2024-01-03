Israeli drone kills senior Hamas official and 5 others in Beirut suburb

Senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was among six people killed on Tuesday night in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, a stronghold of allied Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, three security sources told Reuters.

Arouri was a senior official in Hamas’ politburo and was also one of the founders of its military wing, the Qassam Brigades, which carried out a deadly assault in Israeli territory on October 7.

Hamas deputy head Saleh al-Arouri, left, with Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau in 2018. Al-Arouri was reportedly killed in an Israeli drone strike in Beirut on Tuesday. Photo: Hamas Media Office via AP

In response to questions from Reuters, the Israeli military said it does not respond to reports in the foreign media.