Israeli drone kills senior Hamas official and 5 others in Beirut suburb
- On its official channel, Hamas said Saleh al-Arouri was killed in a ‘treacherous Zionist strike’ in Lebanon’s capital on Tuesday
- A high-level security official said Arouri was killed in the Israeli strike along with his bodyguards in Beirut, a stronghold of Hamas ally Hezbollah
Senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was among six people killed on Tuesday night in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, a stronghold of allied Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, three security sources told Reuters.
Arouri was a senior official in Hamas’ politburo and was also one of the founders of its military wing, the Qassam Brigades, which carried out a deadly assault in Israeli territory on October 7.
In response to questions from Reuters, the Israeli military said it does not respond to reports in the foreign media.
The US had last year offered US$5 million for information on Arouri.
Hamas confirmed Arouri’s killing via the affiliated al-Aqsa radio. Hamas politburo member Izzat al-Sharq said it was a “cowardly assassination”.
Hezbollah border presence impacted by strikes in Lebanon, Israel says
The Israeli drone struck a Hamas office in Dahiyeh on Tuesday night, leaving a total of six people dead, Lebanon’s state news agency reported.
Security sources and medics could not immediately identify the others killed.
Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati condemned the explosion as a “new Israeli crime” and said it was an attempt to pull Lebanon into war.
Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) earlier reported four dead.
“The number of martyrs ... has risen to six,” in a drone strike that targeted a meeting of Palestinian factions at a Hamas office in Beirut’s southern suburbs, a stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, NNA said.
A Reuters witness in Dahiyeh saw firefighters and paramedics gathered around a multi-storey building with a gaping hole in what appeared to be the third floor. Limbs and other pieces of flesh could be seen on the roadside.
Dahiyeh is a stronghold of powerful armed group Hezbollah, a Hamas ally. Hezbollah has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israel across Lebanon’s southern frontier since the eruption of hostilities between Hamas and the Israeli military in October.
Israeli air strikes and shelling have killed more than 100 Hezbollah fighters and nearly two dozen civilians, including children, elderly and several journalists, according to Hezbollah and security sources.
Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse