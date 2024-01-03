Explosions at an event honouring a prominent Iranian general slain in a US air strike in 2020 have killed at least 73 people and wounded 170 others, state-run media in Iran reported Wednesday. One official called them a “terroristic” attack.

Babak Yektaparast, a spokesman for Iran’s emergency service, gave the casualty figure to state media.

The blasts struck an event marking the fourth anniversary of the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force, who died in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020.

The explosions occurred near his gravesite in Kerman, about 820 kilometres (510 miles) southeast of the capital, Tehran.