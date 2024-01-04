US and 11 partners issue joint statement calling for immediate end to ‘illegal’ Houthi attacks in Red Sea
- ‘The Houthis will bear the responsibility of the consequences should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy …’ the statement said
- The statement was issued by the US, Britain, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands and New Zealand
Twelve nations led by the United States issued a joint statement on Wednesday reiterating a call for an end to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and warning rebels of unspecified consequences unless they halt attacks on shipping vessels.
“Let our message now be clear: we call for the immediate end of these illegal attacks and release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews,” said the statement, issued by the US with Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands and New Zealand.
“The Houthis will bear the responsibility of the consequences should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and free flow of commerce in the region’s critical waterways.
“Ongoing attacks in the Red Sea are illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilising.”
The statement comes after several reports that US President Joe Biden’s administration is considering direct strikes on the rebels if the attacks continue.
Signatories of the statement included Britain, which on Monday issued its own warning to the Houthis of “direct action”.
The only regional country to sign was Bahrain, the tiny Gulf state that has particularly tense relations with Iran, which supports the Houthis.
The Houthis say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in the Israel-Gaza war by targeting ships with links to Israel.
The United States has sent an aircraft carrier, the USS Dwight D Eisenhower, to the area and earlier announced a coalition of countries to protect movement in the Red Sea, through which 12 per cent of global trade passes.
