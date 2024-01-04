Twelve nations led by the United States issued a joint statement on Wednesday reiterating a call for an end to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and warning rebels of unspecified consequences unless they halt attacks on shipping vessels.

“Let our message now be clear: we call for the immediate end of these illegal attacks and release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews,” said the statement, issued by the US with Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands and New Zealand.

“The Houthis will bear the responsibility of the consequences should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and free flow of commerce in the region’s critical waterways.