War, weather put ocean shippers on notice for rough seas in 2024

Recent hostilities in the Red Sea have thrown global shippers of vital goods for a loop – but it is hardly the only issue that big carriers are facing as 2024 kicks off.

Giants like Maersk say the industry, which handles 90 per cent of global trade, faces the possibility of significant disruptions, from ongoing wars to droughts affecting key routes like the Panama Canal. Complex vessel schedules are likely to be knocked out of sync for giant container ships, fuel tankers and other commodity haulers throughout the year.

That will increase delays and raise costs for retailers like Walmart, Ikea and Amazon, as well as food makers such as Nestle and grocers including Lidl.

A bird stands on a wheat field as a combine harvests the crops in Cherkasy region, Ukraine, in July 2023. Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to affect the grains trade since it invaded its neighbour in 2022. Photo: AP

“This is seemingly the new normal – these waves of chaos that seem to rise and fall. Before you get back to some level of normalcy another event happens that sort of throws things out of whack,” said Jay Foreman, CEO of Florida-based Basic Fun, who sends toys from factories in China to Europe and the United States.