Hezbollah launched explosive drones at an army base in northern Israel on Tuesday, declaring the attack part of its response to recent Israeli assassinations in Lebanon, as sources reported three Hezbollah fighters killed in an Israeli strike.

The group said its drones had hit the Israeli army headquarters in Safed as part of retaliation for last week’s killing of deputy Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut, and in response to Monday’s killing of a Hezbollah commander.

A source familiar with Hezbollah operations said it marked the first time the group had attacked Safed, some 14km (8 miles) from the border, during hostilities that began three months ago after Hamas attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli army spokesperson said a northern base was hit in an aerial attack, but there had been no damage or casualties. The spokesperson did not say precisely where the incident occurred.