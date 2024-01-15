South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Israel-Gaza war
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Yakov Argamani, father of Chinese-Israeli hostage Noa Argamani, in Tel Aviv, Israel on December 16. Photo: AFP
WorldMiddle East

Hamas broadcasts video of Israeli hostages, says it will disclose their fate

  • The video of Chinese-Israeli Noa Argamani, Yossi Sharabi, and Itay Svirsky ended with the caption: ‘Tomorrow we will inform you of their fate’
  • In the video, the hostages urged their government to stop the offensive against Hamas and bring about their release
Israel-Gaza war
Reuters
Reuters
Why you can trust SCMP

Hamas broadcast video on Sunday showing three Israeli hostages it is holding in Gaza urging their government to stop the offensive against the Palestinian Islamist group and bring about their release, as both sides marked the 100th day of the war.

The 37-second video of Chinese-Israeli Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itay Svirsky, 38, ended with the caption: “Tomorrow we will inform you of their fate.”

Hamas said earlier on Sunday it had lost contact with some hostages as Israeli forces shelled Gaza, noting that they might have been killed in the process. At the outset of the war, it also threatened to execute hostages in retaliation for Israeli military strikes.

01:56

India-Maldives row escalates after Prime Minister Modi called a ‘puppet of Israel’

India-Maldives row escalates after Prime Minister Modi called a ‘puppet of Israel’

Israeli officials have generally declined to respond to Hamas’ public messaging on the hostages, casting it as psychological warfare. But Israel has also made clear it is aware of the risks to hostages from its offensive, and is taking precautions.

“The military operation takes time. It obligates us to be precise, and we are adapting it in accordance with the threats and the hostages who are in the field,” chief armed forces spokesman Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Sunday.

Of some 240 people seized by Hamas in an October 7 cross-border killing spree that sparked the war, around half were released in a November truce. Israel says 132 remain in Gaza and that 25 of them have died in captivity.

In Egypt, Wang Yi calls for Gaza ceasefire, Palestinian statehood

The hostage crisis has riveted Israelis already shocked by the war, and some relatives of the captives have urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to enter another truce or even call off the war. He has vowed to fight on until Hamas is destroyed, which he argued would enable the hostages’ release.

Last month, Netanyahu said in parliament he had asked Beijing to help free Argamani, whose mother Liora is Chinese. Suffering from a terminal illness, Liora Argamani has appealed to be reunited with her daughter before she dies.
Post