Israeli company gets green light to make world’s first cultivated beef steaks

Aleph Farms, of Rehovot, Israel, was granted the initial go-ahead by the Israeli Health Ministry in December, the company said in a news release. The move was announced late Wednesday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who called the development “a global breakthrough”.

An Israeli company has received a preliminary green light from health officials to sell the world’s first steaks made from cultivated beef cells, not the entire animal, officials said.

The firm said it planned to introduce a cultivated “petite steak” to diners in Israel. The beef will be grown from cells derived from a fertilised egg from a Black Angus cow named Lucy living on a California farm.

People prepare Aleph Farms’ cultivated thin-cut beef steaks. Photo: Aleph Farms via Reuters

Regulators must still approve the company’s labels and conduct a final inspection, said Yoav Reisler, of Aleph Farms. After that, it could take months before the product is served to diners.

Israel is a global leader in the sector, with groups also pioneering alternatives to traditional fish and chicken products.

Aleph Farms has raised around US$140 million since its founding in 2017 and has actor Leonardo DiCaprio as an advisory board member.

Aleph Farms joins Upside Foods and Good Meat, two California-based firms that got the go-ahead to sell cultivated chicken in the US in June. More than 150 companies in the world are pursuing the goal of creating cultivated, or “cell-cultured”, meat, also known as lab-grown meat.

Proponents say that creating meat from cells will drastically reduce harm to animals and avoid the environmental impacts of conventional meat production.

But the industry faces obstacles that include high costs and the challenge of producing enough meat at a large enough scale to make production affordable and profitable.

Cultivated meat is grown in large steel tanks using cells that come from a living animal, a fertilised egg or a special bank of stored cells.

The original cells are combined with special nutrients to help them grow into masses or sheets of meat that are shaped into familiar foods such as cutlets or steaks.

